2014年 2月 22日 星期六 23:19 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Speed skating-Dutch win men's team pursuit

(Adds details, byline)

* Dutch win again

* Poland beat Canada to take bronze

By Patrick Johnston

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 22 Netherlands won the men's team pursuit speed skating title in an Olympic record time at the Adler Arena on Saturday.

South Korea lost to the Dutch in the final and took silver with Poland claiming bronze.

The Dutch trio of Sven Kramer, Jan Blokhuijsen and Koen Verweij traded the lead with the Koreans in the opening stages before pulling away to win the eight lap race in three minutes 37.71 seconds, three seconds ahead.

Poland edged defending champions Canada in the bronze medal race. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
