Olympics-Ohno rules out Sochi, says career is over

NEW YORK, April 24 American Apolo Anton Ohno has confirmed he will not compete at next year's Sochi Winter Olympics and has effectively retired from short-track speed skating.

Although Ohno, whose eight Olympic medals are the most by an American at a Winter Games, has been reluctant to speculate on his future, he told Reuters on Wednesday his days of competing were over and that he intended to pursue a broadcasting career.

"I'll be in Sochi but I definitely won't be trying out. I'll be with NBC," he said.

"There's been no official retirement party, I've not had a press conference to say I'm retired but it's pretty safe to say." (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue)