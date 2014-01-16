REFILE-Olympics-Chinese short-track champion Wang set to miss Sochi

(adds short-track to headline and first para)

Jan 16 China's four-time Olympic short-track speedskating champion Wang Meng is likely to miss the Sochi Games after fracturing her ankle, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported on Thursday.

Wang, who won 500 metres, 1,000m and 3,000m relay titles at the Vancouver Games four years ago as well as a 500m gold in Turin 2006, has fractured the tibia and fibula in her right ankle and is set for surgery according to the report.

Xinhua quoted a Chinese team doctor saying the expected recovery time was six to eight weeks. The Sochi Olympics begin on Feb. 7. (Writing by Toby Davis; editing by Justin Palmer)