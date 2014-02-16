Olympics-Speed skating-Women's 1500m result

Athletics-Chemos says Sumgong doping case is shameful for Kenya
KISUMU, Kenya, April 22 Olympic champion Jemima Sumgong's positive doping test is shameful to Kenyan athletes, her fellow runner Milcah Chemos said on Saturday.
Feb 16 Women's speed skating 1500m result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Sunday. Rank Name Result 1 Jorien Ter Mors (Netherlands) 1:53.51 (OR) 2 Ireen Wust (Netherlands) 1:54.09 3 Lotte Van Beek (Netherlands) 1:54.54 4 Marrit Leenstra (Netherlands) 1:56.40 5 Yuliya Skokova (Russia) 1:56.45 6 Katarzyna Bachleda - Curus (Poland) 1:57.18 7 Heather Richardson (U.S.) 1:57.60 8 Yekaterina Lobysheva (Russia) 1:57.70 9 Olga Fatkulina (Russia) 1:57.88 10 Yekaterina Shikhova (Russia) 1:58.09 11 Luiza Zlotkowska (Poland) 1:58.18 12 Ida Njaatun (Norway) 1:58.21 13 Karolina Erbanova (Czech Republic) 1:58.23 14 Brittany Bowe (U.S.) 1:58.31 15 Natalia Czerwonka (Poland) 1:58.46 16 Kali Christ (Canada) 1:58.63 17 Christine Nesbitt (Canada) 1:58.67 18 Jilleanne Rookard (U.S.) 1:59.15 19 Claudia Pechstein (Germany) 1:59.47 20 Jelena Peeters (Belgium) 1:59.73 21 Bo Reum Kim (Korea) 1:59.78 22 Misaki Oshigiri (Japan) 2:00.03 23 Xin Zhao (China) 2:00.27 24 Monique Angermueller (Germany) 2:00.32 25 Maki Tabata (Japan) 2:00.64 26 Brittany Schussler (Canada) 2:00.65 27 Qishi Li (China) 2:00.89 28 Yekaterina Aydova (Kazakhstan) 2:00.93 29 Seon Yeong Noh (Korea) 2:01.07 30 Gabriele Hirschbichler (Germany) 2:01.18 31 Ayaka Kikuchi (Japan) 2:01.29 32 Nana Takagi (Japan) 2:02.16 33 Hege Bokko (Norway) 2:02.53 34 Vanessa Bittner (Austria) 2:02.84 35 Brianne Tutt (Canada) 2:03.69 36 Shin Young Yang (Korea) 2:04.13 OR - Olympic record (Compiled by Maju Samuel)
KISUMU, Kenya, April 22 Olympic champion Jemima Sumgong's positive doping test is shameful to Kenyan athletes, her fellow runner Milcah Chemos said on Saturday.
BUENOS AIRES, April 21 Buenos Aires is dropping out of the running to host the 2023 Pan American Games and will instead focus on a bid for the event four years later, the president of the Argentine Olympic Committee (COA), Gerardo Werthein, said on Friday.
LONDON, April 21 Britain's most decorated female Olympian Katherine Grainger was named on Friday as the new chair of UK Sport.