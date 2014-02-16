版本:
Olympics-Speed skating-Women's 1500m result

Feb 16 Women's speed skating 1500m result at the
Sochi Winter Olympics on Sunday.
    
 Rank  Name                                     Result
    1  Jorien Ter Mors (Netherlands)        1:53.51 (OR)
    2  Ireen Wust (Netherlands)                  1:54.09
    3  Lotte Van Beek (Netherlands)              1:54.54
    4  Marrit Leenstra (Netherlands)             1:56.40
    5  Yuliya Skokova (Russia)                   1:56.45
    6  Katarzyna Bachleda - Curus (Poland)       1:57.18
    7  Heather Richardson (U.S.)                 1:57.60
    8  Yekaterina Lobysheva (Russia)             1:57.70
    9  Olga Fatkulina (Russia)                   1:57.88
   10  Yekaterina Shikhova (Russia)              1:58.09
   11  Luiza Zlotkowska (Poland)                 1:58.18
   12  Ida Njaatun (Norway)                      1:58.21
   13  Karolina Erbanova (Czech Republic)        1:58.23
   14  Brittany Bowe (U.S.)                      1:58.31
   15  Natalia Czerwonka (Poland)                1:58.46
   16  Kali Christ (Canada)                      1:58.63
   17  Christine Nesbitt (Canada)                1:58.67
   18  Jilleanne Rookard (U.S.)                  1:59.15
   19  Claudia Pechstein (Germany)               1:59.47
   20  Jelena Peeters (Belgium)                  1:59.73
   21  Bo Reum Kim (Korea)                       1:59.78
   22  Misaki Oshigiri (Japan)                   2:00.03
   23  Xin Zhao (China)                          2:00.27
   24  Monique Angermueller (Germany)            2:00.32
   25  Maki Tabata (Japan)                       2:00.64
   26  Brittany Schussler (Canada)               2:00.65
   27  Qishi Li (China)                          2:00.89
   28  Yekaterina Aydova (Kazakhstan)            2:00.93
   29  Seon Yeong Noh (Korea)                    2:01.07
   30  Gabriele Hirschbichler (Germany)          2:01.18
   31  Ayaka Kikuchi (Japan)                     2:01.29
   32  Nana Takagi (Japan)                       2:02.16
   33  Hege Bokko (Norway)                       2:02.53
   34  Vanessa Bittner (Austria)                 2:02.84
   35  Brianne Tutt (Canada)                     2:03.69
   36  Shin Young Yang (Korea)                   2:04.13
                                                        
 OR -  Olympic record                                   
 
 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)
