Olympics-Speed skating-Women's 500m race 2 and overall results

Feb 11 Women's speed skating 500 m race 2 and
overall results at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Tuesday.
 
 Rank  Name                           Race 2 time   Total result
    1  Sang Hwa Lee (Korea)           37.28 (OR)    74.70 (OR) 
    2  Olga Fatkulina (Russia)        37.49            75.06
    3  Margot Boer (Netherlands)      37.71            75.48
    4  Hong Zhang (China)             37.99            75.58
    5  Nao Kodaira (Japan)            37.72            75.61
    6  Jenny Wolf (Germany)           37.73            75.67
    7  Beixing Wang (China)           37.86            75.68
    8  Heather Richardson (U.S.)      38.02            75.75
    9  Maki Tsuji (Japan)             38.44            76.84
   10  Karolina Erbanova (Czech       38.62            76.86
       Republic)                                    
   11  Laurine Van Riessen            38.35            76.99
       (Netherlands)                                
   12  Christine Nesbitt (Canada)     38.61            77.15
   13  Brittany Bowe (U.S.)           38.37            77.19
   14  Miyako Sumiyoshi (Japan)       38.62            77.26
   15  Lauren Cholewinski (U.S.)      38.80            77.35
   16  Lotte Van Beek (Netherlands)   38.73             77.4
   17  Yekaterina Malysheva (Russia)  38.76            77.55
   18  Angelina Golikova (Russia)     38.85            77.68
   19  Marrit Leenstra (Netherlands)  38.70            77.74
   20  Bo Ra Lee (Korea)              38.82            77.75
   21  Denise Roth (Germany)          38.69            77.78
   22  Yekaterina Aydova              38.80            77.85
       (Kazakhstan)                                 
   23  Shuai Qi (China)               38.99            77.89
   24  Hyun Yung Kim (Korea)          39.04            78.23
   25  Yekaterina Lobysheva (Russia)  39.04            78.24
   26  Seung Ju Park (Korea)          39.11            78.31
   27  Vanessa Bittner (Austria)      39.17             78.5
   28  Anastasia Bucsis (Canada)      39.25            78.52
   29  Sugar Todd (U.S.)              39.25            78.53
   30  Yvonne Daldossi (Italy)        39.34            78.64
   31  Shuang Zhang (China)           39.25            78.65
   32  Marsha Hudey (Canada)          39.63            79.22
   33  Danielle Wotherspoon (Canada)  39.56            79.32
   34  Gabriele Hirschbichler         39.69            79.51
       (Germany)                                    
                                                    
       Note: OR denotes Olympic                     
       record                                       
 
 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)
