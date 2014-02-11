Olympics-Speed skating-Women's 500m race 2 and overall results

Athletics-Chemos says Sumgong doping case is shameful for Kenya
KISUMU, Kenya, April 22 Olympic champion Jemima Sumgong's positive doping test is shameful to Kenyan athletes, her fellow runner Milcah Chemos said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Women's speed skating 500 m race 2 and overall results at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Tuesday. Rank Name Race 2 time Total result 1 Sang Hwa Lee (Korea) 37.28 (OR) 74.70 (OR) 2 Olga Fatkulina (Russia) 37.49 75.06 3 Margot Boer (Netherlands) 37.71 75.48 4 Hong Zhang (China) 37.99 75.58 5 Nao Kodaira (Japan) 37.72 75.61 6 Jenny Wolf (Germany) 37.73 75.67 7 Beixing Wang (China) 37.86 75.68 8 Heather Richardson (U.S.) 38.02 75.75 9 Maki Tsuji (Japan) 38.44 76.84 10 Karolina Erbanova (Czech 38.62 76.86 Republic) 11 Laurine Van Riessen 38.35 76.99 (Netherlands) 12 Christine Nesbitt (Canada) 38.61 77.15 13 Brittany Bowe (U.S.) 38.37 77.19 14 Miyako Sumiyoshi (Japan) 38.62 77.26 15 Lauren Cholewinski (U.S.) 38.80 77.35 16 Lotte Van Beek (Netherlands) 38.73 77.4 17 Yekaterina Malysheva (Russia) 38.76 77.55 18 Angelina Golikova (Russia) 38.85 77.68 19 Marrit Leenstra (Netherlands) 38.70 77.74 20 Bo Ra Lee (Korea) 38.82 77.75 21 Denise Roth (Germany) 38.69 77.78 22 Yekaterina Aydova 38.80 77.85 (Kazakhstan) 23 Shuai Qi (China) 38.99 77.89 24 Hyun Yung Kim (Korea) 39.04 78.23 25 Yekaterina Lobysheva (Russia) 39.04 78.24 26 Seung Ju Park (Korea) 39.11 78.31 27 Vanessa Bittner (Austria) 39.17 78.5 28 Anastasia Bucsis (Canada) 39.25 78.52 29 Sugar Todd (U.S.) 39.25 78.53 30 Yvonne Daldossi (Italy) 39.34 78.64 31 Shuang Zhang (China) 39.25 78.65 32 Marsha Hudey (Canada) 39.63 79.22 33 Danielle Wotherspoon (Canada) 39.56 79.32 34 Gabriele Hirschbichler 39.69 79.51 (Germany) Note: OR denotes Olympic record (Compiled by Maju Samuel)
KISUMU, Kenya, April 22 Olympic champion Jemima Sumgong's positive doping test is shameful to Kenyan athletes, her fellow runner Milcah Chemos said on Saturday.
BUENOS AIRES, April 21 Buenos Aires is dropping out of the running to host the 2023 Pan American Games and will instead focus on a bid for the event four years later, the president of the Argentine Olympic Committee (COA), Gerardo Werthein, said on Friday.
LONDON, April 21 Britain's most decorated female Olympian Katherine Grainger was named on Friday as the new chair of UK Sport.