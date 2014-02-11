Olympics-Speed skating-South Korean Lee wins 500m Sochi Games gold

Athletics-Chemos says Sumgong doping case is shameful for Kenya
KISUMU, Kenya, April 22 Olympic champion Jemima Sumgong's positive doping test is shameful to Kenyan athletes, her fellow runner Milcah Chemos said on Saturday.
SOCHI, Russia Feb 11 Lee Sang-hwa of South Korea successfully defended the women's 500 meters Olympic speed skating title at the Adler Arena on Tuesday.
Lee clocked an Olympic record total time of 74.70 seconds over her two 500m races. Olga Fatkulina of Russia claimed silver and Margot Boer of Netherlands took bronze. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
KISUMU, Kenya, April 22 Olympic champion Jemima Sumgong's positive doping test is shameful to Kenyan athletes, her fellow runner Milcah Chemos said on Saturday.
BUENOS AIRES, April 21 Buenos Aires is dropping out of the running to host the 2023 Pan American Games and will instead focus on a bid for the event four years later, the president of the Argentine Olympic Committee (COA), Gerardo Werthein, said on Friday.
LONDON, April 21 Britain's most decorated female Olympian Katherine Grainger was named on Friday as the new chair of UK Sport.