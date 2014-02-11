版本:
Olympics-Speed skating-South Korean Lee wins 500m Sochi Games gold

SOCHI, Russia Feb 11 Lee Sang-hwa of South Korea successfully defended the women's 500 meters Olympic speed skating title at the Adler Arena on Tuesday.

Lee clocked an Olympic record total time of 74.70 seconds over her two 500m races. Olga Fatkulina of Russia claimed silver and Margot Boer of Netherlands took bronze. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
