版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2014年 2月 16日 星期日 23:35 BJT

Olympics-Speed skating-Ter Mors wins 1,500m in another Dutch sweep

SOCHI, Russia Feb 16 Jorien ter Mors of Netherlands won the women's 1,500 metres speed skating title in an Olympic record time at the Adler Arena on Sunday.

Ter Mors clocked one minute, 53.51 seconds. Defending champion Ireen Wust of Netherlands claimed silver and Lotte Van Beek of Netherlands. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐