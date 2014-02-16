Olympics-Speed skating-Ter Mors wins 1,500m in another Dutch sweep

Athletics-Chemos says Sumgong doping case is shameful for Kenya
KISUMU, Kenya, April 22 Olympic champion Jemima Sumgong's positive doping test is shameful to Kenyan athletes, her fellow runner Milcah Chemos said on Saturday.
SOCHI, Russia Feb 16 Jorien ter Mors of Netherlands won the women's 1,500 metres speed skating title in an Olympic record time at the Adler Arena on Sunday.
Ter Mors clocked one minute, 53.51 seconds. Defending champion Ireen Wust of Netherlands claimed silver and Lotte Van Beek of Netherlands. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
BUENOS AIRES, April 21 Buenos Aires is dropping out of the running to host the 2023 Pan American Games and will instead focus on a bid for the event four years later, the president of the Argentine Olympic Committee (COA), Gerardo Werthein, said on Friday.
LONDON, April 21 Britain's most decorated female Olympian Katherine Grainger was named on Friday as the new chair of UK Sport.