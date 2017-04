Olympics-Russian Ovechkin plan to defy NHL, compete in South Korea

April 4 (The Sports Xchange) - Washington Capitals star left wing Alex Ovechkin, Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby and Chicago Blackhawks stars Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane were among the National Hockey League (NHL) players who expressed dissatisfaction with the league's announcement Monday that it will not participate in the upcoming Winter Olympic in Pyeongchang, South Korea.