Olympics-IOC rubberstamps recommendation to retain core sports

As expected, the members overwhelmingly approved a recommendation by the IOC Executive Board to retain the 25 sports already on the programme.

Golf and rugby sevens, which were added in 2009 to the Olympic programme, were not included in the core votes because they were already assured of being included at the 2016 and 2020 games.

The vote to retain the core sports was considered a formality before the more difficult decision over which sport should join them, taking the total to 28.

Three sports are short-listed for inclusion - wrestling, baseball/softball and squash.

Wrestling is the favourite to win the vote despite being taken off the list of core sports earlier this year. The sport has been on the Olympic programme at every modern Games except 1900.

Baseball and softball are bidding for readmission after being kicked out after the 2008 Beijing Games and squash is seeking its first appearance.

All three sports were due to present their cases to the IOC in Buenos Aires before the members cast their votes later on Sunday.