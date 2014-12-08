FACTBOX-Olympics-Reaction to removal of sports cap at Olympics

MONACO Dec 8 Reaction to the International Olympic Committee's decision on Monday to scrap a cap on the number of sports at the Olympics Games, meaning some events are likely to be dropped in order to allow new sports from 2020.

Double Olympic gold medallist Sebastian Coe, who recently launched his campaign to become president of world athletics' governing body, the IAAF, said: "We have 47 different disciplines so it is inevitable (that athletics will come under scrutiny). "Does that mean that track and field will have to be vigilant about protecting, and where it chooses to protect, events and disciplines and the overall shape of the sport? Certainly yes, it does."

Julio Maglione, President of swimming federation FINA, said: "I don't know what will happen, this is the truth, it's a difficult moment.

"I suppose that it's a problem we discuss in the future, we don't know what's going to happen with us, athletics, gymnastics."

World Squash Federation (WSF) president Narayana Ramachandran said: "I have always said that my task has been to keep pushing at the Olympic Games Programme door for Squash. Now that I can see that a little light is coming through at the edges I am delighted of course.

"However, we cannot get ahead of ourselves. We simply remain hopeful that the changes will take us forward onto the next stage of our dream being realised at the earliest opportunity."

World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) president Riccardo Fraccari said in a statement: "Today, there is excitement circulating around the baseball and softball world and there is great hope that our athletes will now have a real opportunity -- the pinnacle and highest honour in our sport -- to play for their country, aiming to win an Olympic gold medal.

"The reforms herald a new era for sports and athletes worldwide, and provide important hope and inspiration for sports and athletes wanting to participate in the world's most important global sporting event, the Olympic Games."

Canadian IOC member Dick Pound told Reuters which sports he thinks should be cut from the Olympic programme: "Synchronised swimming... and maybe triple jump. Everybody has to share the load for the good of the Olympics." (Compiled By Sam Holden)