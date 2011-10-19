Olympics-Athletics fans would fill stadium after 2012 - Coe

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 19 Athletics fans would easily fill
London's main Olympic stadium after the 2012 Games, Sebastian
Coe said on Wednesday as he defended plans to keep the running
track in place despite doubts over the sport's ability to
attract big crowds.
The stadium is expected to be converted from an
80,000-seater during the Games to a 60,000 capacity after the
Olympics but critics have said athletics is not a strong enough
sport to fill it.
Olympic organising committee chief Coe told the London
Assembly the sceptics were wrong.
"There is no lack of demand for top class track and field in
this country," he said.
Crystal Palace often holds the biggest athletics events in
Britain. The capacity there is about 16,000 but Coe said
organisers could probably sell five times that number of
tickets.
He added that between 50,000 and 70,000 fans typically
attended international athletics events in European cities like
Paris and Brussels.
"If we have a larger venue we would fill that venue, there
is no question about that," said Coe.
"Let's not run away with the idea that track and field is a
sport that is not supported -- it is a very popular sport."
Maintaining a track would not only fulfil a pledge made
during London's successful bid to host the Games, it should also
strengthen the city's attempt to stage the 2017 world athletics
championships.
It has however restricted the search for a 'legacy tenant'
and raised fears the stadium could lie empty for much of the
time. Running costs are estimated to be about five million
pounds ($7.8 million) a year.
Last week a deal to allow second-tier soccer club West Ham
United to move in to the venue collapsed over a legal wrangle
with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur and third-tier team
Leyton Orient.
"I think it was the right decision to cut through the
potential for ongoing legal challenge and, worse than that,
ongoing legal challenge that was taxpayer-fuelled," Coe said.
He added that athletics would be at the heart of the
stadium's legacy but it would not be "uniquely track and field".
"I do think it is very important we maintain that commitment
to an Olympic legacy and to a mix of tenancies in there," he
said.
West Ham could still end up renting the facility under a new
plan to keep the stadium in public ownership.
($1 = 0.639 British Pounds)
