Olympics-Stadium not fit for soccer, says Orient owner Hearn

LONDON Feb 16 London's Olympic Stadium is
not fit for football and risks turning into a white elephant
after this year's Games, the chairman of third-tier English club
Leyton Orient warned on Thursday.
Barry Hearn, whose club is close to the 500 million pound
($784.67 million) stadium in a previously rundown part of east
London, has long been against a bigger side like second tier
West Ham United moving into the venue and his patch after 2012.
A football tenant for the stadium, which will retain its
athletics track after the Games and will host the 2017 athletics
world championships, seems the most likely.
"The more I look at the stadium, the more and more convinced
I am is that it is not fit for football purposes," the
businessman told Britain's Sky Sports News.
"...I have to say after my tour of the stadium, wonderful
stadium though it is, I don't think it is good for football."
His club were involved in a legal challenge against West Ham
taking over the stadium and although an initial deal collapsed,
"the Hammers" are still widely expected to eventually call the
arena their home once capacity is cut from 80,000 to 60,000.
A new process has started to find tenants for the stadium.
Hearn, whose small club are still interested despite his
reservations, said he hoped the goalposts would not change again
before the bid process concludes next month.
"No-one has actually taken responsibility or admitted they
have built the "wrong" stadium. They didn't listen to advice
five years ago when everyone was telling them what kind of
stadium can work," he added.
"We have to face these problems and be honest. Let's use
some common sense otherwise it is going to be a horrendous white
elephant. We have seen that happen around the world, let's hope
it does not happen to London."
($1 = 0.6372 British pounds)
