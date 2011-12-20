UPDATE 1-Olympics-Stadium's future to be settled before Games

* Decision on Olympic stadium future due in May
* Second division West Ham seen as likely tenant
* Venue being marketed as multi-purpose stadium
By Keith Weir
LONDON, Dec 20 The future of London's
Olympic stadium should be settled before the Games next year
after bidders were invited to apply again to use the venue
following the collapse of a deal to sell it to soccer club West
Ham United.
The stadium in east London, which has cost 486 million
pounds ($762.68 million)to build, will retain an athletics track
and have its capacity cut to 60,000 after the Games from 80,000.
It will host the world athletics championship in 2017.
Local club West Ham, now playing in the second-tier of
English soccer, remain the most likely anchor tenant of a venue
that will remain in public ownership.
However, the Olympic Park Legacy Company, which is managing
the process, stressed that other sports and events could also
share the stadium.
"We welcome football but it's not solely dependent on
football," Andrew Altman, chief executive of the OPLC said.
"There are other combinations of other sports, concerts and
activities that can also provide revenue," he told the BBC.
Two Premiership rugby union clubs are believed to be
interested in using the stadium.
The government dropped plans to sell the stadium
to West Ham in October, citing "legal paralysis" after Premier
League Tottenham Hotspur challenged the decision.
Tottenham have since indicated that they intend to focus on
building a new stadium adjacent to their historic home in north
London.
Bidders to use the stadium on leases of between five and 99
years have until March to apply, with a decision expected two
months later. The Games will take place from July 27-August 12.
Conversion of the stadium, part financed by a 40 million
investment from Newham local council, should be complete by
2014.
Naming rights to the stadium would be another potential
source of income, with the revenues likely to be divided between
the main tenant and the OPLC.
"The Olympic Stadium is an iconic venue and I am sure that
it will attract interesting and exciting bids for its future
use," said Sports Minister Hugh Robertson.
($1 = 0.6372 British pounds)
