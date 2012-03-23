UPDATE 1-Olympics-West Ham make fresh bid for London stadium

(Adds Olympic Park Legacy statement)
By Alan Baldwin
LONDON, March 23 West Ham United submitted a
fresh bid on Friday to take over the Olympic Stadium as anchor
tenants after the London Games, with three other parties also
throwing their hats into the ring by the deadline.
The Championship (second tier) soccer club whose current
35,000-seat Upton Park stadium is near the Olympic Park in east
London said on their website (www.whufc.com) that they were in
the running.
The Olympic Park Legacy Company (OPLC) confirmed four bids
had been received.
"The Legacy Company will shortly start its evaluation
process with the aim of announcing which concessionaires will
occupy the stadium alongside athletics," an OPLC spokesperson
said.
"Legacy planning is further ahead than any previous Olympic
host city. The stadium will become the new national centre for
athletics and host of the 2017 world athletics championships and
we remain on course to reopen the stadium as a multi-purpose
venue in 2014."
West Ham's vice-chair Karren Brady said the club, third in
the Championship and hoping for an immediate return to the
Premier League after relegation last season, had bid with the
backing of UK Athletics.
"We have not taken this decision lightly and I should be
clear that any move to the stadium is conditional on the fact
that it must provide an arena that is fit for world-class
football and feels like home to our deserving fans," added
Brady.
The 500 million pound ($790.40 million) stadium has already
been named as venue for the 2017 athletics world championships
but an initial deal for West Ham to take over the facility
collapsed last October following a legal challenge.
Bids were invited in a new process that ended on Friday,
with a decision expected in two months' time and before the
Games open on July 27.
Conversion of the stadium to a 60,000 seat ground from the
80,000 Olympic venue should be completed by 2014.
West Ham's co-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold said in
a joint statement that they were fully committed "to making it
our home for at least the next 99 years."
