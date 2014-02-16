版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2014年 2月 16日 星期日 09:00 BJT

FACTBOX-Olympics-Medal events at the Sochi Games on Sunday Feb. 16

SOCHI, Russia Feb 16 The men's super-G is one of five gold medals to be won at the Winter Olympics in Sochi on Sunday. Event Estimated end (local/GMT/ET) Alpine skiing, men's super G 1210/0810/0310 Snowboard, women's cross 1405/1005/0505 Cross country, men's relay 1630/1230/0730 Speed skating, women's 1,500 m 1950/1550/1050 Biathlon, 15 km mass start 2020/1620/1120

(Compiled by Keith Weir; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
