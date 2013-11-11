Olympics-Stockholm to bid for 2022 Winter Games

STOCKHOLM Nov 11 Stockholm has been put forward as a possible host for the 2022 Winter Olympics, the Swedish Olympic Committee (SOK) said in a statement on Monday.

"The Swedish Olympic Committee (SOC) today put forward Stockholm to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as a possible host city for the Winter Olympics and Paralympics in 2022," the statement said.

"If the ongoing investigations reveal that the project is viable, an application will be submitted to the IOC on March 14 2014. That will be deepened in January 2015 when the issue of government guarantees will also be dealt with." (Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Justin Palmer)