Stockholm rejects making bid to hold 2022 Winter Olympics

STOCKHOLM Jan 17 Sweden's capital city will not bid to hold the winter Olympics in 2022, Stockholm's ruling Moderate party said on Friday.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said in November that six cities, including Beijing and Stockholm, had launched bids to host the games. [ID:nL4N0J025B9

On Friday, the Moderate party said Stockholm would not proceed with such a bid.

"Arranging a Winter Olympics would mean a big investment in new sports facilities, for example for the bobsleigh and luge," the Moderate party said in a statement.

"There isn't any need for that type of that kind of facility after an Olympics." (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Alison Williams)