Olympics-Ericsson CEO Vestberg elected Sweden Olympic committee chair

Olympics-Seven sports to challenge cut from UK's Olympic funding
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
STOCKHOLM, April 19 Ericsson president and CEO Hans Vestberg has been elected chairman of the Swedish Olympic Committee at their AGM in Stockholm.
The 50-year-old was the only candidate on the ballot paper following the withdrawal prior to the meeting of Bjorn Eriksson, making Vestberg's election a formality.
"I love sport, my whole life is surrounded by sport," Vestberg said following his election. "I thought I was going to be an Olympian, but now I stand here as chairman."
Vestberg started his career at telecom equipment maker Ericsson in 1988 and he was appointed CEO in 2010. His sporting background is primarily in handball and he is chairman of the Swedish Handball Association. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Toby Davis)
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday
Jan 14 Lindsey Vonn, the four times World Cup overall champion, had her race return held up by bad weather at the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt on Saturday with training cancelled and a downhill postponed to Sunday.