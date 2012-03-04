Olympics-Swimming champion Adlington books her Olympic ticket

LONDON, March 4 Britain's double Olympic swimming champion Rebecca Adlington booked her ticket for her home London Games on Sunday with a comfortable 400m freestyle win at the British trials.

"I wasn't even bothered about the time, I just wanted to get in," she told reporters after a start-to-finish victory in the same Aquatics Centre pool where she will go for gold once the Games start on July 27.

"Four years it has taken to get to this point and you can't imagine how good it feels to get here," the 23-year-old told BBC radio.

Adlington won the 400 and 800m freestyle gold medals in Beijing four years ago and also took the 800m gold and 400m silver at last year's world championships in Shanghai.

However, she had said before the trials, where she had to finish in the top two to be sure of an Olympic spot, that she was taking nothing for granted and was worried.

She need not have done so, winning comfortably after easing off at the finish with 2008 Olympic bronze medallist Joanne Jackson in second to secure her place for the Games as well.

"I'm so relieved," Jackson said. "I've had my struggles in the past few years but for me it's a massive positive. I've made the Olympics. It's going to be my third Olympics, I'm so excited."

Ellen Gandy, the Australian-based 200m butterfly world championship silver medallist, secured her place in the team with a British record time in the 100m butterfly final ahead of Fran Halsall, who qualified for her second Games. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)