Olympics-Swimming champion Adlington books her Olympic ticket

LONDON, March 4 Britain's double Olympic
swimming champion Rebecca Adlington booked her ticket for her
home London Games on Sunday with a comfortable 400m freestyle
win at the British trials.
"I wasn't even bothered about the time, I just wanted to get
in," she told reporters after a start-to-finish victory in the
same Aquatics Centre pool where she will go for gold once the
Games start on July 27.
"Four years it has taken to get to this point and you can't
imagine how good it feels to get here," the 23-year-old told BBC
radio.
Adlington won the 400 and 800m freestyle gold medals in
Beijing four years ago and also took the 800m gold and 400m
silver at last year's world championships in Shanghai.
However, she had said before the trials, where she had to
finish in the top two to be sure of an Olympic spot, that she
was taking nothing for granted and was worried.
She need not have done so, winning comfortably after easing
off at the finish with 2008 Olympic bronze medallist Joanne
Jackson in second to secure her place for the Games as well.
"I'm so relieved," Jackson said. "I've had my struggles in
the past few years but for me it's a massive positive. I've made
the Olympics. It's going to be my third Olympics, I'm so
excited."
Ellen Gandy, the Australian-based 200m butterfly world
championship silver medallist, secured her place in the team
with a British record time in the 100m butterfly final ahead of
Fran Halsall, who qualified for her second Games.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)