UPDATE 1-Olympics-Adlington to defend both swim titles in London

LONDON, March 9 Double Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington will defend both her titles at the 2012 London Games after turning on the power to win the 800 metres freestyle at the British swimming trials on Friday.

The 22-year-old had already secured her 400 slot last weekend.

Adlington won the 800 in eight minutes 18.54 seconds, her fastest time since she took world championship gold in Shanghai in 8:17.51 last July and nearly four seconds faster than her previous best of the year.

She won Olympic gold in Beijing four years ago in a world record 8:14.10.

"The 800 is the one I kind of love the most...so I really wanted to do well tonight," Adlington told Reuters television, also thanking the London Aquatics Centre crowd for their loud support on the penultimate day of the trials.

"Obviously to qualify is amazing and also the time on top of that is such a huge bonus.

"I am just looking forward to get back in (in July) and racing here with an even bigger crowd," she added of the venue for the Olympic swimming. "The crowd are incredible...it's so nice when you walk out to have that kind of cheer for you.

"I've never really had that before so I'm very much looking forward to that in the summer as well."

Adlington told reporters she had been ordered to "man up" by her psychologist after showing nerves before the race.

"I was more nervous for some reason today, I think it's because this event means so much to me," she added. "The 800 has always been the one I want to do well at and the one I've loved racing more than anything else.

"For me it was important to get in and enjoy it as well."

Eleanor Faulkner finished second in 8:27.11 and also qualified for the 800.

European champion Elizabeth Simmonds, the world number one, secured her place in the 200 backstroke after failing to qualify earlier in the week in the 100. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez)