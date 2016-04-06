Olympics-Swimming-Agnel can defend 200 freestyle title says FFN

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
PARIS, April 6 France's Yannick Agnel will be allowed to defend his 200 metres freestyle Olympic title despite failing to meet the French swimming federation's (FFN) qualifying requirements, the FFN said on Wednesday.
Agnel was ruled to have come third behind Jeremy Stravius and Jordan Pothain in the final at the French championships, which served as the Olympic trials, after failing to touch the finishing pad correctly.
Only the first two qualified for the Rio Games but Pothain has decided to swim the 400 freestyle instead thereby opening the way for Agnel to compete at the Rio Games.
"It's up to him to decide his programme. He's got a reserved spot on the 200 metres freestyle," FFN technical director Jacques Favre said.
"Jordan Pothain has decided to swim the 400 metres freestyle and not the 200 metres, that's his strategy."
Pothain said last week that he would be ready to pull out of the 200 freestyle to make room for Agnel after TV footage appeared to show that Agnel had touched home in second. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday