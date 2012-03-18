UPDATE 2-Olympics-Rice, Magnussen shine after Thorpe dream over

(Adds evening results, details)
* Thorpe fails to qualify for London
* Finishes 21st in morning heats of 100 freestyle
* Rice to defend Olympic 200IM title
* Magnussen sets sight on Cielo's 100 freestyle record
By Ian Ransom
ADELAIDE, March 18 Ian Thorpe's rushed comeback
bid for a third Olympic Games ended in ignominy on Sunday as he
crashed out of the morning heats of the 100 metres freestyle at
the Australian trials in Adelaide.
The five-times Olympic champion's exit, which followed his
failure in the 200 freestyle earlier in the trials, robbed the
meeting of its headline act, but Stephanie Rice went some way to
easing the crowd's disappointment by clinching the 200
individual medley title in the evening session.
The triple Olympic champion eased her way into the race and
reeled in world silver medallist Alicia Coutts in the final lap
to secure her second title of the meeting despite swimming
through the pain of an injured shoulder.
Rice, who captured the 400IM title on the opening day,
posted a time of two minutes, 9.38 seconds and ensured she will
defend both her Olympic medley titles at London.
"I was confident standing behind the blocks before this
race," Rice told reporters at the South Australia Aquatic and
Leisure Centre.
"I felt like I wasn't moving in the last 25 (metres), but
obviously I was ... I'm really happy to come away with a PB
(personal best) in these suits, (and) more than anything, just
to execute the race I wanted to execute."
The 23-year-old's personal best of 2.07.03 was set in a
now-banned suit at the 2009 world championships in Rome.
Thorpe earlier won his heat in the morning session but
finished 21st in the timings behind pace-setter James Magnussen
in his last-chance saloon for London.
His time of 50.35 seconds was his best since returning to
competition in November but more than two seconds shy of the
world champion's.
"This is... it's tough. It's hard coming to this competition
and really, you know, failing in what I set out to do," Thorpe
said.
"I'm disappointed that I really haven't been able to race in
a way that's reflective of the work that I've done and how I've
trained.
"But I don't regret giving this a go. Compared to how I've
raced before, how I've competed and the success that I've had,
this does look like doom."
In Thorpe's absence, the spotlight rightly shifted back to
Magnussen in the 100 freestyle, as Australia's first world
champion in the blue riband sprint charged into the final with a
time of 47.93 seconds.
The confident 20-year-old eased up in the last 25 metres to
be marginally slower than his 47.63 that won him the gold at
Shanghai, but set his sights on bettering Brazilian Cesar
Cielo's world record in Monday's final.
"I'll certainly be going for it, but you just don't know
until the day, it's got to be one of those swims that feel like
you're floating, I guess," the swimmer nicknamed "the Missile"
said.
"The earlier I can put a good time on the board before the
Olympics the more the rest of the world will sit up and take
notice."
The former bad boy of Australian swimming, Nick D'Arcy won
the 200 butterfly title just outside his Australian record to
book his London ticket, four years after being kicked off the
Beijing-bound team for punching fellow swimmer Simon Cowley at a
Sydney night club.
"It's been a pretty rough ride at times but I think I've
come out the other side of adversity ... and put myself in a
good position to be at the Games," he said, before focusing on a
potential showdown with American great Michael Phelps at London.
"For me it would be a fantastic way to probably end my
career (racing Phelps) because it's such a good rivalry that I
get from him and he's such a fantastic athlete."
World silver medallist Kylie Palmer qualified for the
Olympic 200 freestyle with a runner-up finish in the final
behind Bronte Barratt, her team mate in the gold medal winning
4x200 freestyle relay at Beijing.
Two-time Olympic 100 medley relay champion Jessicah Schipper
qualified fastest into the 200 butterfly final, while Beijing
silver medallist Brenton Rickard topped the timesheets in the
200 breaststroke semi-finals.
Magnussen's bid to break Cielo's record in the 100 freestyle
final highlights day five on Monday, with triple Olympic
champion and comeback kid Libby Trickett making a last-ditch
attempt to qualify for London in the 100 freestyle.
