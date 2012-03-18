Olympics-D'Arcy relishes second chance at Games glory

| ADELAIDE, March 18
ADELAIDE, March 18 Four years after being kicked
off Australia's Beijing-bound Olympic team for punching out a
fellow swimmer, Nick D'Arcy grabbed his second chance with both
hands to qualify for London after winning the Australian 200
butterfly title on Sunday.
The former bad boy's celebrations are unlikely to be wild.
His selection in 2008 ended up with an assault charge after he
clashed with Simon Cowley at a Sydney night club during a party
for Olympic team mates.
Cowley sustained fractures of his nose, jaw, cheekbone and
eye-socket in the exchange.
In the following years, D'Arcy was convicted for assault and
narrowly escaped jail, successfully sued for A$180,000
($190,500) in damages, declared bankruptcy and tasted huge
disappointment in the pool.
Grainy footage of a police interview with the swimmer
struggling to explain his attack on Cowley was broadcast by
television networks during last year's civil suit.
D'Arcy, who missed out on a medal at the 2010 Commonwealth
Games in Delhi, nearly gave it all away and found out only last
month that he had been given the green light to swim at the
trials.
"It's been pretty tough and there's been some times where I
wasn't sure if I was going to continue on but days like today
make it all worth it," D'Arcy told reporters after winning the
200 butterfly in 1:54.71, just outside his Australian record.
"At this stage I'm really happy with the time and how it
felt so it's a good indication leading into London.
"It's a fantastic feeling being able to go overseas and go
and represent your country especially as part of the Australian
swimming team.
"I'm just honoured to be a part of it and repay some of my
friends and family that have kind of been behind me."
LITTLE EMOTION
Despite the redemption swim, the Brisbane-born 24-year-old
betrayed little emotion after winning the title and said his
journey had only just begun.
"It is a selection trial and the big one is coming up in 14
weeks ... While it's a great feeling I think you've got to stay
focused for the main prize," he said.
"So at this stage I just want to go back to the pool, work
hard and go as fast as I can."
A showdown with Olympic 200 butterfly champion Michael
Phelps looms. D'Arcy beat the American great at a meeting in
Santa Clara last June, but is under no illusions about
overhauling swimming's ultimate big-stage performer at London.
"It's been a long time since he has been beaten at
international level in the 200 fly," D'Arcy said.
"He's such a fantastic athlete, so to be able to prepare
youself and look to him as someone to drive you forward is
fantastic.
"There's a few things (tonight) that I could probably have
done a little bit better and that's what I'm going to be working
on."
