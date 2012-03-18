Olympics-D'Arcy relishes second chance at Games glory

ADELAIDE, March 18 Four years after being kicked off Australia's Beijing-bound Olympic team for punching out a fellow swimmer, Nick D'Arcy grabbed his second chance with both hands to qualify for London after winning the Australian 200 butterfly title on Sunday.

The former bad boy's celebrations are unlikely to be wild. His selection in 2008 ended up with an assault charge after he clashed with Simon Cowley at a Sydney night club during a party for Olympic team mates.

Cowley sustained fractures of his nose, jaw, cheekbone and eye-socket in the exchange.

In the following years, D'Arcy was convicted for assault and narrowly escaped jail, successfully sued for A$180,000 ($190,500) in damages, declared bankruptcy and tasted huge disappointment in the pool.

Grainy footage of a police interview with the swimmer struggling to explain his attack on Cowley was broadcast by television networks during last year's civil suit.

D'Arcy, who missed out on a medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, nearly gave it all away and found out only last month that he had been given the green light to swim at the trials.

"It's been pretty tough and there's been some times where I wasn't sure if I was going to continue on but days like today make it all worth it," D'Arcy told reporters after winning the 200 butterfly in 1:54.71, just outside his Australian record.

"At this stage I'm really happy with the time and how it felt so it's a good indication leading into London.

"It's a fantastic feeling being able to go overseas and go and represent your country especially as part of the Australian swimming team.

"I'm just honoured to be a part of it and repay some of my friends and family that have kind of been behind me."

LITTLE EMOTION

Despite the redemption swim, the Brisbane-born 24-year-old betrayed little emotion after winning the title and said his journey had only just begun.

"It is a selection trial and the big one is coming up in 14 weeks ... While it's a great feeling I think you've got to stay focused for the main prize," he said.

"So at this stage I just want to go back to the pool, work hard and go as fast as I can."

A showdown with Olympic 200 butterfly champion Michael Phelps looms. D'Arcy beat the American great at a meeting in Santa Clara last June, but is under no illusions about overhauling swimming's ultimate big-stage performer at London.

"It's been a long time since he has been beaten at international level in the 200 fly," D'Arcy said.

"He's such a fantastic athlete, so to be able to prepare youself and look to him as someone to drive you forward is fantastic.

"There's a few things (tonight) that I could probably have done a little bit better and that's what I'm going to be working on."

