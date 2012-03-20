Olympics-Trickett secures comeback place on swimming squad

March 20 Triple Olympic champion Libby Trickett
secured her ticket to the London Games by finishing fifth in the
100 metres freestyle final at the Australian swimming
championships in Adelaide on Tuesday.
Trickett failed to qualify for the 100 butterfly earlier in
the trials, putting paid to her hopes of defending her Olympic
title, but her top-six finish in the freestyle ensured she will
be part of the Olympic squad and will be considered for
selection in the relay team in London.
"I'm speechless because it's amazing to see where I've come
in the last two years," said the 27-year-old eight-times world
champion, who returned to the pool in September 2010 after a
short retirement.
"It's exciting for our relay this year. That sort of depth
is really going to put the world under the pump."
Melanie Schlanger won the title in 53.91 seconds to qualify
for the individual event at London along with runner-up Cate
Campbell.
Seven-times world champion Michael Klim's London ambitions
ended abruptly when he failed to make the final of the 100
butterfly after swimming 14th fastest in the semi-finals.
The 34-year-old had hoped to make his fourth Olympics after
announcing his comeback last year following four years out of
the pool. He promptly announced his second retirement.
"That was the last turn, I think," said Klim, who won two
relay golds at the Sydney 2000 Games.
"I might do the relay on the last night but that's pretty
much it... Back to changing nappies and back to work."
Klim's great rival Geoff Huegill was fifth fastest into the
final behind pace-setter Chris Wright. The 33-year-old Huegill,
twice a world champion, is bidding to qualify for his third
Olympics after returning to the pool following a high-profile
battle with weight problems and depression.
World champion James Magnussen, who won the 100 freestyle
title on Monday in a scintillating 47.10 seconds, qualified
fastest into the 50 freestyle final ahead of Olympic silver
medallist Eamon Sullivan.
Triple Olympic champion Leisel Jones, who will defend her
100 breaststroke title in London, missed out on qualifying in
the 200 when she finished fourth in the final won by 18-year-old
surprise packet Tessa Wallace.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Clare
Fallon)
