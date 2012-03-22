Olympics-Campbell sisters deny Trickett in 50m freestyle

March 22 Sisters Cate and Bronte Campbell became
the first siblings to qualify on the same Australian Olympic
swim team in 40 years when they finished one-two in the 50
metres freestyle at national trials in Adelaide on Thursday.
Cate, 19, who had already booked her ticket by coming
runner-up in the 100 freestyle earlier this week, edged out her
17-year-old sister Bronte to win the title in 24.44 seconds at
the South Australia Aquatic and Leisure Centre.
Australia's last siblings to qualify were Karen and Narelle
Moras and brothers Neil and Greg Rogers at the 1972 Munich
Games.
The Campbell pair ensured triple Olympic champion Libby
Trickett missed out on an individual berth for London, although
she had qualified for the 100 freestyle relay team on Tuesday.
"I can't be happier, it's just been an incredible,
incredible journey," said world bronze medallist Cate, who also
won bronze in the event on her Olympic debut as a 16-year-old at
the Beijing Games.
"I'm just so glad that I get to stay in London with my best
friend, it's just awesome."
Jarrod Poort sprinted away from Mack Horton in the last lap
to win the men's 1,500 freestyle but missed out on automatic
qualification to London with his time 1.5 seconds slower than
the Olympic A standard of 15 minutes, 11.83 seconds.
Ben Treffers and Leiston Pickett won the non-Olympic men's
50 backstroke and the women's 50 breaststroke titles
respectively on the last night of the national trials.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter
Rutherford)
Please double-click on:
for more Olympics stories
for swimming