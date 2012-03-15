UPDATE 1-Olympics-Rice seals Aussie title, sends Games warning

(Adds details, quotes)
By Ian Ransom
ADELAIDE, Australia, March 15 Triple
Olympic champion Stephanie Rice shrugged off a nagging shoulder
injury to book her ticket to London by roaring to the Australian
400 metres individual medley title in Adelaide on Thursday.
After trailing Samantha Hamill at the turn of the first
butterfly leg, the 23-year-old world record holder assumed
control in the backstroke and powered home to post a world class
time of four minutes 33.45 seconds at the South Australia
Aquatic and Leisure Centre.
Rice, who also holds the 200m IM Olympic title, finished
more than four seconds in front of runner-up Blair Evans and was
brimful of confidence after sealing her sixth straight national
title.
"(It's) the biggest relief, the biggest weight lifted off my
shoulders," she told reporters after pumping both her arms in
the air upon seeing her winning time.
"I guess (it's) the toughest preparation I've had to date, I
had to really just get my head around the fact that I couldn't
do the sessions that I was doing in the leadup to Beijing."
Rice's time was just four seconds shy of her world mark set
at the Beijing Games and the second fastest this year behind
Britain's Hannah Miley who posted a 4:32.67 at the British
championships earlier this month.
It sets an impressive marker ahead of London, as Rice
continues her recovery from arthroscopic surgery on her
troublesome shoulder in December.
"It's still torn which is why I've had a bit of trouble with
it," added Rice, who felt confident of reaching her peak form
ahead of London.
"I'm older now I'm a different athlete, I think I'm a lot
more confident than I was when I was 18 and obviously it's been
really tough mental preparation as well just to get my head
around surgeries and inconsistent training."
Evans's runner-up finish was enough to guarantee her the
second 400IM medley spot on Australia's Olympic team.
Libby Trickett, one of a clutch of former Australian
champions on the comeback road after a period of retirement,
snuck into the final of the 100 butterfly to keep her hopes of
defending her Olympic title alive.
The 27-year-old Trickett finished sixth fastest of the
semi-finalists, more than a second adrift of pace-setter and
former 200 butterfly world champion Jessicah Schipper, who
posted a time of 58.26 seconds.
Trickett broke a minute for the first time since returning
to the pool in the heat and improved on the time in the
semi-final but faces an uphill battle to finish in the top two
against Schipper and world silver medallist Alicia Coutts on
Friday.
"I was just excited to go faster than this morning to be
honest," the bubbly triple Olympic champion said.
"It's going to be a fun race tomorrow, the girls are racing
really quickly ... The bulldog comes out in me (for the final)
but at the end of the day it's just such a thrill to be racing
at this level."
World bronze medallist Geoff Huegill, who has enjoyed a
fairytale comeback after returning to the pool following
depression and weight problems, booked a place in the final of
the men's 50 butterfly.
Emily Seebohm, a member of Australia's gold medal-winning
4x100 medley team at Beijing, qualified fastest for the 50
backstroke final.
World record holder Brenton Rickard eased into the final of
the 100 metres breaststroke, while Thomas Fraser-Holmes set an
Australian record in capturing his third straight title in the
men's 400IM.
David McKeon won the 400 freestyle title to seal an Olympic
berth with runner-up Ryan Napoleon.
