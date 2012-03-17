Olympics-Thorpe left his 200 run too late, says Australia coach

| ADELAIDE, March 17
ADELAIDE, March 17 Ian Thorpe's failed bid
to qualify for the Olympic 200 metres freestyle showed the
swimmer had not allowed sufficient time to prepare, Australia's
head coach Leigh Nugent said on Saturday.
Thorpe, who announced his comeback a little over a year ago
after five years away from the pool, finished 12th fastest to
crash out of the semi-finals, casting a pall over the national
trials in Adelaide on Friday.
"Watching his preparation it probably hadn't got to the
point where he could do the big, aerobic, high heart-rate
training sets he's used to and he responds to," Nugent told
reporters at the South Australia Aquatic and Leisure Centre.
"But in saying that, he was only interested in the 100
metres for a fair while and he did the 200 metres in the end.
"It may not have been long enough when you look at it now
and see where he is when he's fresh to get fully ready to do the
four laps and do it three times."
Thorpe's last-chance saloon for London starts on Sunday with
the preliminaries of the 100 freestyle, in which the top two
finishers will gain automatic selection with the next four
making up the remaining members of a six-man relay squad.
He faces a mammoth task to finish in the top six of that
event, however, which features world champion James Magnussen
and the other members of Australia's gold medal-winning relay
team from last year's world titles in Shanghai.
Thorpe consistently played down his chances of qualifying
for London in the lead-up to the trials, but was inconsolable
after his failure, rating it the most disappointing race of his
career.
Another failure in the 100 freestyle would count as a major
embarrassment for governing body Swimming Australia, which has
come under fire for funding an expensive training programme to
facilitate Thorpe's comeback and those of a clutch of former
Olympic champions competing at the trials.
Nugent said Thorpe's ongoing funding would be worked out
after the trials and defended the expense of his comeback, which
local media have estimated cost Swimming Australia A$150,000
($159,000), up to 10 times as much as other front-line swimmers
at the trials.
"There's always hindsight, you have to do what you do at the
time, you make a decision, you go with it and what else can you
do?
"I feel for Ian. High performance has all sorts of risks to
it. You've got to go with it and as he said like a fairytale or
a nightmare and last night, Ian expressed it was a bit of a
nightmare for him.
"I wouldn't look at it as a nightmare. It's all been part of
our journey and it's still going.
"Ian brings everything. He brought so much exposure,
criticism, accolades, everything. The guy is an enigma here and
he's like no one else in how people respond. The pool was packed
last night and I haven't seen that with anyone else here."
($1 = A$0.94)

