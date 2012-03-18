UPDATE 2-Olympics-Thorpe's Olympic dream shattered at trials

(adds Thorpe quotes, details)

* Five-times Olympic champion flops in 100 freestyle heats

* Finishes 21st to miss out on semi-finals

* London Olympics dream over

By Ian Ransom

ADELAIDE, March 18 Five-times Olympic champion Ian Thorpe conceded his towering standing in swimming might be diminished by his failed bid to qualify for the London Games on Sunday, but said it would spur him on to strive for success and erase the disappointment.

Thorpe's Olympic ambitions ended in ignominy when he crashed out of the morning preliminaries of the 100 metres freestyle at Australia's national swimming trials in Adelaide.

Thorpe, who also failed to secure a 200 freestyle berth earlier in the trials, was 21st fastest behind pace-setter James Magnussen, leaving him outside the top 16 that will contest the semi-finals at the South Australia Aquatic and Leisure Centre in the evening session.

That signalled the end of the headline act's participation at the trials and his bid for a third Games - little more than a year after announcing his comeback with the aim of qualifying for London.

When asked whether his failure might hurt his imperious record, the 11-times world champion responded:

"Possibly. When I started this I realised that was a risk, that I would damage what people's memories were of what I did," Thorpe, revered at home as Australia's greatest Olympian, told reporters.

"It's something that I didn't care that much about. I was happy to put it at risk because I saw more value in doing this and trying it out, than whatever I would do to those accomplishments that I had before.

"I think most people can understand that.

"I think what people often forget is we have this image of people who've had great success and we want to hold them in that position and we tend to forget that they love doing what they do and they forget the joy that it brings to those people.

"So I was happy and I am happy just to get back into the sport and being involved in it and being able to race again and I've got a lot of joy out of it."

Thorpe's time of 50.35 seconds was his best since returning to competition in November, but was more than two seconds shy of pace-setter James Magnussen's 48.26, and sucked the enthusiasm out of the crowd for the remaining heats of the morning.

WELL SHORT

"Thorpie's been someone I've always admired as a swimmer, so it is upsetting for him and the rest of us to do feel his pain," world champion Magnussen said.

"It would have been great to have him there in London, it's disappointing that he's not going to be there, but all I can do now is focus on my race."

On Friday, Thorpe failed to reach the final of the 200 freestyle, a result that left a packed crowd at the South stunned and the swimmer hugely disappointed.

Thorpe had said it would be a battle to qualify in the six fastest swimmers of the 100 freestyle and so it proved it to be.

The 29-year-old won his heat, the ninth of 12, and took a long time to exit the pool before walking into the bowels of the arena to await his fate.

In the end, there was little suspense as almost all of the remaining swimmers smashed the 50 second mark to leave the swimmer well short.

Thorpe quit in 2006, disillusioned with the grind and the relentless glare of the spotlight but said he now, conversely, enjoyed swimming more after his rare taste of failure.

He re-iterated his plans to continue and said he would not rule out bringing the 400 freestyle back into his training regime, an event he took gold at the 2000 Sydney Games and defended at Athens four years later.

"Failing at something is a great motivator," said Thorpe.

"It's pretty obvious it's just not a pleasant thing to go through.

"To go through the disappointment, like other people who will experience the heartache of not reaching their goals, you know it does become an extra kick along that you have.

"That you can then use in your training for your next preparation."

A suggestion about another Olympic bid for the Rio Games in 2016 drew a broad, if wry, grin.

"There's some good examples of older swimmers that are swimming well," he said. Lumpy (Michael Klim) is here, Skippy (Geoff Huegill) is here... I'm younger. I'm not going to rule anything out at the moment."

(Editing by John O'Brien)

Please double-click on:

for more Olympics stories

for swimming