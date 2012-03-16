Olympics-Thorpe clears first hurdle in quest for London berth

ADELAIDE, March 16 Five-times Olympic
champion Ian Thorpe's bid to compete at the London Games remains
alive after he eased into the semi-finals of the 200 metres
freestyle at Australia's national swimming trials in Adelaide.
Thorpe, who will also compete in the 100 freestyle at the
weekend, finished a dead heat for second to qualify equal fifth
fastest of the top 16 swimmers who will contest the semi-finals
in the evening session at the South Australia Aquatic and
Leisure Centre.
