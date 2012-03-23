Olympics-Manaudou's brother swims third fastest 50 this year

| PARIS, March 23
PARIS, March 23 Olympic hopeful Florent Manaudou
swam the third best time in the world this year as he qualified
for the 50 metres freestyle final at the French championships on
Friday.
The younger brother of former Olympic champion Laure
Manaudou clocked 21.86 seconds to win his semi-final, smashing
his personal best by almost half a second.
The top two in each final at the French championships
qualify for the London Games in July and August as long as they
swim under the required Olympic time.
Only James Magnussen's 21.74 in the Australian trials
earlier this week and world record holder Cesar Cielo's 21.85 in
the South American championships earlier this month were faster
than the Frenchman this year.
"The time is nice but I am not here to seek a world best
performance," Manaudou told reporters.
"I swim for myself. I am my own main rival. It was only the
semi-finals. We will see what happens tomorrow."
Olympic silver medallist Amaury Leveaux went through after
finishing third overall in 22.10 while Alain Bernard, who failed
to qualify for the Olympics in the 100, was fifth fastest in
22.34 to also make the final.
The competition will be tough in Saturday's final as
Frederick Bousquet, second in 22.02, and Fabien Gilot, fourth in
22.29, also seek an Olympic spot.
Gilot already qualified for London on Thursday in the 100,
along with Yannick Agnel.
Florent Manaudou is on course to go to the London Games with
his sister, who has already clinched an Olympic spot in the 100
backstroke and qualified on Friday for the 200 backstroke final.
Laure Manaudou, 400 metres Olympic champion in Athens in
2004, finished in two minutes 10.88 seconds in her semi-final.
It was only 0.04 seconds adrift of the required time she
would have to set in Saturday's final if she is the top two.
Benjamin Stasiulis set a French 200 backstroke record as he
qualified for a second race at the London Games having also made
the grade in the 100 backstroke.
Stasiulis swam in one minute 56.39 seconds, more than two
seconds below the required time, but he was much slower than
American Ryan Lochte's 1:52.96 to win the world title last year.
