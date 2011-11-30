Olympics-Phelps unveils new swim suit he will wear in London

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 30 Michael Phelps, looking more
like Spiderman than the world's fastest swimmer, unveiled the
high-tech swimsuit he plans to wear at next year's London
Olympics on Wednesday.
Flanked by some of his American team mates, including Ryan
Lochte and Natalie Coughlin, Phelps strutted the catwalk in
Manhattan to launch the latest range of skin-tight suits that
the makers Speedo say will give their swimmers a massive edge
over their rivals.
"Knowing that I'm in the best suit has always been something
that I thought was a cool gift," said Phelps.
Speedo claimed the Fastskin3 suits, which are part of a
revolutionary new 'system' that includes space-age caps and
wider goggles, would significantly improve the performances of
swimmers and trigger a flood of world records in London.
"These are the fastest suits ever made," Speedo scientist
doctor Tom Waller said.
"We hope that means records will be broken but that still
comes down to the swimmers.
"What we have created is a system where all the technologies
work in harmony with the swimmers' natural talent to give them
the chance to maximise their potential."
Waller said the suits had taken four years to develop but
would improve oxygen economy by 11 percent and reduce drag by
16.6 percent underwater and 5.2 percent on the surface.
"In a sport where gold medals are decided by hundredths of a
second, that's a huge advantage," said Phelps's coach Bob
Bowman, who helped develop the suits.
FINA-APPROVED
Bowman and Phelps were outspoken critics of the full-body
polyurethane suits that reduced the 2009 world championships in
Rome to farce and were later banned because they aided buoyancy.
But both said they were comfortable with the new suits,
which Speedo said had been approved by the sport's world
governing body FINA.
"I think the difference between this and what happened
before is that we're giving them an edge but we're doing it in
three ways: cap, suit and goggles," said Bowman.
"It's also done in a way that each swimmer can benefit the
same from the suit. I don't think one swimmer will have a
decided advantage over the competition because of the way the
suit is put together and it's clearly within the FINA
guidelines."
Lochte, one of just two swimmers to have already broken
world records that were set in Rome, conceded that the suits may
create an uneven playing field but it was up to every competitor
to choose their own swimwear.
"When I put it on I feel superhuman, I feel like I can beat
anyone. When I get on the blocks I'm like an action figure," he
said.
"It's out there for everyone, it's not like it's only
available for Speedo athletes. It's out there for any swimmer
who wants to wear it so it's their disadvantage if they don't
want to wear it."
Coughlin said the biggest benefit to her were the new
goggles that are fitted with hydroscopic lens and 180 degree
peripheral vision, making them look like spider's eyes.
"Well, I'm a backstroker so I can't afford to take a look
around and see where my competitors are but with these I can see
everything without moving my head," she said.
(Editing by Rex Gowar; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)