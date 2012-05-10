UPDATE 1-Olympics-Japan's swimmers to defy altitude fears

(Adds JSF quotes)
By Alastair Himmer
TOKYO May 10 Japan's Olympic swimmers will
prepare for this year's London Games by undergoing altitude
training as planned, despite the death of Norwegian Alexander
Dale Oen last week.
World 100 metre breaststroke world champion Dale Oen died
after suffering a heart attack at a high altitude training camp
in Arizona, prompting Japanese officials to rethink their plans.
However, the Japan Swimming Federation (JSF) told Reuters on
Thursday that plans for eight swimmers to train at altitude in
France and the United States would go ahead as planned.
"We feel great sorrow at what happened (to Dale Oen)," JSF
executive director Masafumi Izumi said. "But the autopsy results
did not immediately link his sudden death to the altitude.
"After holding an executive meeting we decided to take all
necessary precautions and prepare the athletes in the safest way
possible," he added.
"We will send doctors to monitor the swimmers and before
going we will conduct electrocardiogram and heart echo tests
under low-oxygen conditions."
The eight Japanese swimmers scheduled for high altitude
sessions in June and July asked for them not to be scrapped,
Izumi insisted.
"The swimmers all requested the training go ahead as
planned," he said. "We are not forcing anyone. The swimmers want
to go and we agreed to their wishes."
JSF official Koji Ueno had initially said Japan "could not
send any athletes who have concerns under any circumstances".
Multiple Olympic champion Kosuke Kitajima, whose punishing
altitude training sessions are well documented, will spearhead
Japan's quest in London.
Asia's most successful swimmer is bidding to win the men's
100 and 200 breaststroke double for the third time after taking
gold in both races in Athens in 2004 and Beijing four years ago.
(Editing by John O'Brien)