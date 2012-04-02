UPDATE 1-Olympics-Japan's Kitajima storms into finals

(Adds semi-final win, details)
TOKYO, April 2 Kosuke Kitajima powered into the
final of the men's 100 metres breaststroke at the Japan
championships on Monday as the multiple Olympic champion began
his quest for London.
A chiseled-looking Kitajima, who won the 100 and 200
breaststroke double at the 2004 and 2008 Olympics, clocked the
fastest time of 59.31 seconds at Tokyo's Tatsumi Pool.
"I felt really smooth this morning (in the heats) and I
pretty much picked up where I left off," Kitajima told reporters
at the nationals, which double as Japan's Olympic qualifiers.
"It doesn't matter how tomorrow's final turns out, this
gives me a lot of confidence. I wanted to be at the turn in 27
seconds and not run out of steam at the end and I did it."
The 29-year-old added: "The 100 is fun. Some people say I
have a better chance in the 200 but I'm not ready to give up on
the 100 yet."
Rival Ryo Tateishi set a time of 1:00.04 in the first
semi-final.
"It will be real fight against Kosuke tomorrow," said
Tateishi. "But it's what I've been working towards."
Four swimmers booked their places for this year's London
Olympics on day one, Kosuke Hagino and Yuya Horihata in the
men's 400 individual medley and Miyu Otsuka and Miho Takahashi
in the women's 400 IM.
The 17-year-old Hagino set a Japanese record of 4:10.26 -
1.78 seconds under Horihata's old mark - to become the first
high school student to make the men's team since Kitajima and
Jiro Miki qualified for the 2000 Sydney Olympics.
