Olympics-Japan's Kitajima powers to fourth Games

Athletics-I have no reason to stay in athletics, says Bolt
MONACO, Feb 14 Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.
TOKYO, April 3 Multiple gold medallist champion Kosuke Kitajima became the first Japanese swimmer to qualify for four Olympics by storming to the national 100 metres breaststroke title on Tuesday.
A chiseled-looking Kitajima, who won the 100 and 200 breaststroke double at the 2004 and 2008 Olympics, won the men's final in 58.90 seconds, a Japanese record, at Tokyo's Tatsumi Pool.
The 29-year-old squeezed out rival Ryo Tateishi by 0.70 of a second as both men booked their places in this year's London Olympics.
The Japanese nationals double as the country's Olympic qualifiers.
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer; Editing by John Mehaffey)
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 Mathieu Faivre anchored France to nations' team gold on Tuesday and their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.