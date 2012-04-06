Olympics-Kitajima keeps triple double dream alive

| TOKYO, April 6
TOKYO, April 6 Kosuke Kitajima won the men's 200
metres breaststroke at the Japanese national championships on
Friday to keep alive his bid for a third Olympic double in
London this year.
The 29-year-old, who stormed to gold in the 100 and 200
metres at the 2004 and 2008 Games, became the first Japanese
swimmer to qualify for four Olympics by breaking his own
national record in the 100 earlier this week.
Kitajima clocked two minutes 8.00 seconds to win the 200 at
Tokyo's Tatsumi Pool, fighting off a determined last 50 from Ryo
Tateishi, who touched in 2:08.17.
"I can't speak!" gasped Kitajima, struggling to regain
breath after a rousing battle with Tateishi, who also qualified
for London as runner-up in the 100 and 200.
"I was right on my limit at the end as you saw," said
Kitajima. "But that's the sort of race I live for and to prove I
can still do it gives me confidence."
Both men beat Hungarian Daniel Gyurta's world championship
winning time of 2:08.41 in Shanghai last year.
Kitajima's national record stands at 2:07.51 while
Australia's Christian Sprenger holds the world record at
2:07.31.
"It definitely won't be easy (to win double gold in
London)," said Kitajima, who flirted with retirement after
blowing away his rivals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
"But the fire is still there to keep improving and going
quicker and to prove myself again at the Olympics. It's still
the stuff of dreams to prove yourself at an Olympics."
(Editing by John Mehaffey)
