Olympics-Swimming-Men's 400m individual medley heats results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 400m individual medley heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 1. Chase Kalisz (U.S.) 4 minutes 8.12 seconds Q 2. Daiya Seto (Japan) 4:08.47 Q 3. Kosuke Hagino (Japan) 4:10.00 Q 4. Jay Litherland (U.S.) 4:11.10 Q 5. Max Litchfield (Britain) 4:11.95 Q 6. Thomas Fraser-Holmes (Australia) 4:12.51 Q 7. Travis Mahoney (Australia) 4:13.37 Q 8. Joan-Lluis Pons Ramon (Spain) 4:13.55 Q 9. Richard Nagy (Slovakia) 4:13.87 10. Wang Shun (China) 4:14.46 11. Gergely Gyurta (Hungary) 4:14.81 12. David Verraszto (Hungary) 4:15.04 13. Jeremy Desplanches (Switzerland) 4:15.46 14. Alexis Santos (Portugal) 4:15.84 15. Brandon Almeida (Brazil) 4:17.25 16. Luca Marin (Italy) 4:17.88 17. Michael-Julian Meyer (South Africa) 4:18.13 18. Johannes Hintze (Germany) 4:18.25 19. Gal Nevo (Israel) 4:18.29 20. Federico Turrini (Italy) 4:18.39 21. Sebastien Rousseau (South Africa) 4:18.72 22. Christopher Meier (Liechtenstein) 4:19.19 23. Raphael Stacchiotti (Luxembourg) 4:20.37 24. Pavel Janecek (Czech Republic) 4:22.09 25. Pedro Pinotes (Angola) 4:25.84 26. Luis-Emigdio Vega Torres (Cuba) 4:27.27 . Jacob Heidtmann (Germany) DSQ
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.