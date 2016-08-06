版本:
Olympics-Swimming-Men's 400m freestyle heats results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 400m freestyle heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.  Conor Dwyer (U.S.)                 3 minutes 43.42 seconds Q 
2.  Mack Horton (Australia)            3:43.84 Q                 
3.  Gabriele Detti (Italy)             3:43.95 Q                 
4.  Sun Yang (China)                   3:44.23 Q                 
5.  David McKeon (Australia)           3:44.68 Q                 
6.  James Guy (Britain)                3:45.31 Q                 
7.  Connor Jaeger (U.S.)               3:45.37 Q                 
8.  Jordan Pothain (France)            3:45.43 Q                 
9.  Florian Vogel (Germany)            3:45.49                   
10. Park Taehwan (Korea)               3:45.63                   
11. Ryan Cochrane (Canada)             3:45.83                   
12. Devon Myles Brown (South Africa)   3:45.92                   
13. Stephen Milne (Britain)            3:46.00                   
14. Velimir Stjepanovic (Serbia)       3:46.78                   
15. Aleksandr Krasnykh (Russia)        3:47.39                   
16. Marwan El Kamash (Egypt)           3:47.43                   
17. Henrik Christiansen (Norway)       3:47.90                   
18. Maarten Brzoskowski (Netherlands)  3:48.00                   
19. Matthew Hutchins (New Zealand)     3:48.25                   
20. Anton Ipsen (Denmark)              3:48.31                   
21. Peter Bernek (Hungary)             3:48.58                   
22. Marcelo Acosta (El Salvador)       3:48.82                   
23. Wojciech Wojdak (Poland)           3:48.87                   
24. Clemens Rapp (Germany)             3:49.10                   
25. Felix Auboeck (Austria)            3:49.35                   
26. Qiu Ziao (China)                   3:49.45                   
27. Ahmed Akram Abbas (Egypt)          3:49.46                   
28. Filip Zaborowski (Poland)          3:49.84                   
29. Jan Micka (Czech Republic)         3:49.97                   
30. Viacheslav Andrusenko (Russia)     3:50.23                   
31. Naito Ehara (Japan)                3:50.61                   
32. Luiz-Altamir Melo (Brazil)         3:50.82                   
33. Cristian Quintero (Venezuela)      3:50.84                   
34. Welson Sim (Malaysia)              3:51.57                   
35. Ahmed Mathlouthi (Tunisia)         3:52.00                   
36. Mads Glaesner (Denmark)            3:52.59                   
37. Miguel Duran (Spain)               3:53.40                   
38. Gergo Kis (Hungary)                3:54.15                   
39. Martin Naidich (Argentina)         3:54.58                   
40. David Brandl (Austria)             3:54.59                   
41. Dimitrios Dimitriou (Greece)       3:54.98                   
42. Matias Koski (Finland)             3:55.57                   
43. Nezir Karap (Turkey)               3:58.37                   
44. Alex Sobers (Barbados)             3:59.97                   
45. Irakli Revishvili (Georgia)        4:00.56                   
46. Jessie Lacuna (Philippines)        4:01.70                   
47. Iacovos Hadjiconstantinou (Cyprus) 4:03.53                   
48. Geoffrey Butler (Cayman Islands)   4:07.87                   
49. Pol Arias (Andorra)                4:21.16                   
50. Haris Bandey (Pakistan)            4:33.13

