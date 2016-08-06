Olympics-Swimming-Men's 100m breaststroke heats results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 100m breaststroke heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 1. Adam Peaty (Britain) 57.55 seconds Q 2. Yasuhiro Koseki (Japan) 58.91 Q 3. Felipe Franca Da Silva (Brazil) 59.01 Q 4. Kevin Cordes (U.S.) 59.13 Q 5. Cody Miller (U.S.) 59.17 Q 6. Jake Packard (Australia) 59.26 Q 7. Cameron van der Burgh (South Africa) 59.35 Q 8. Joao Gomes Jr (Brazil) 59.46 Q 9. Dmitriy Balandin (Kazakhstan) 59.47 Q 9=. Ross Murdoch (Britain) 59.47 Q 11. Li Xiang (China) 59.55 Q 12. Giedrius Titenis (Lithuania) 59.90 Q 13. Vsevolod Zanko (Russia) 59.91 Q 14. Jorge Murillo (Colombia) 59.93 Q 15. Christian Vom Lehn (Germany) 1:00.13 Q 16. Glenn Snyders (New Zealand) 1:00.26 Q 16. Daniel Gyurta (Hungary) 1:00.26 18. Ippei Watanabe (Japan) 1:00.33 19. Panagiotis Samilidis (Greece) 1:00.35 20. Kirill Prigoda (Russia) 1:00.37 21. Damir Dugonjic (Slovenia) 1:00.41 22. Andrea Toniato (Italy) 1:00.45 23. Andrius Sidlauskas (Lithuania) 1:00.59 24. Yannick Kaeser (Switzerland) 1:00.71 24=. Jason Block (Canada) 1:00.71 26. Caba Siladji (Serbia) 1:00.76 27. Laurent Carnol (Luxembourg) 1:00.88 27=. Yan Zibei (China) 1:00.88 29. Marcin Stolarski (Poland) 1:01.06 30. Carlos Claverie (Venezuela) 1:01.13 30=. Joshua Palmer (Australia) 1:01.13 32. Erik Persson (Sweden) 1:01.20 33. Nicholas Quinn (Ireland) 1:01.29 34. Vladislav Mustafin (Uzbekistan) 1:01.66 35. Anton McKee (Iceland) 1:01.84 36. Azad Al-Barazi (Syria) 1:02.22 37. Radomyos Matjiur (Thailand) 1:02.36 38. Matti Mattsson (Finland) 1:02.45 39. Martin Melconian (Uruguay) 1:02.67 40. Julian Fletcher (Bermuda) 1:02.73 41. Edgar Crespo (Panama) 1:02.78 42. Tomas Klobucnik (Slovakia) 1:02.93 43. Benjamin Schulte (Guam) 1:03.29 44. Dustin Tynes (Bahamas) 1:03.71 45. Amini Fonua (Tonga) 1:06.40 46. Corey Ollivierre (Grenada) 1:08.68
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.