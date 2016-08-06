版本:
Olympics-Swimming-Men's 100m breaststroke heats results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 100m breaststroke heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.   Adam Peaty (Britain)                 57.55 seconds Q 
2.   Yasuhiro Koseki (Japan)              58.91 Q         
3.   Felipe Franca Da Silva (Brazil)      59.01 Q         
4.   Kevin Cordes (U.S.)                  59.13 Q         
5.   Cody Miller (U.S.)                   59.17 Q         
6.   Jake Packard (Australia)             59.26 Q         
7.   Cameron van der Burgh (South Africa) 59.35 Q         
8.   Joao Gomes Jr (Brazil)               59.46 Q         
9.   Dmitriy Balandin (Kazakhstan)        59.47 Q         
9=.  Ross Murdoch (Britain)               59.47 Q         
11.  Li Xiang (China)                     59.55 Q         
12.  Giedrius Titenis (Lithuania)         59.90 Q         
13.  Vsevolod Zanko (Russia)              59.91 Q         
14.  Jorge Murillo (Colombia)             59.93 Q         
15.  Christian Vom Lehn (Germany)         1:00.13 Q       
16.  Glenn Snyders (New Zealand)          1:00.26 Q       
16.  Daniel Gyurta (Hungary)              1:00.26         
18.  Ippei Watanabe (Japan)               1:00.33         
19.  Panagiotis Samilidis (Greece)        1:00.35         
20.  Kirill Prigoda (Russia)              1:00.37         
21.  Damir Dugonjic (Slovenia)            1:00.41         
22.  Andrea Toniato (Italy)               1:00.45         
23.  Andrius Sidlauskas (Lithuania)       1:00.59         
24.  Yannick Kaeser (Switzerland)         1:00.71         
24=. Jason Block (Canada)                 1:00.71         
26.  Caba Siladji (Serbia)                1:00.76         
27.  Laurent Carnol (Luxembourg)          1:00.88         
27=. Yan Zibei (China)                    1:00.88         
29.  Marcin Stolarski (Poland)            1:01.06         
30.  Carlos Claverie (Venezuela)          1:01.13         
30=. Joshua Palmer (Australia)            1:01.13         
32.  Erik Persson (Sweden)                1:01.20         
33.  Nicholas Quinn (Ireland)             1:01.29         
34.  Vladislav Mustafin (Uzbekistan)      1:01.66         
35.  Anton McKee (Iceland)                1:01.84         
36.  Azad Al-Barazi (Syria)               1:02.22         
37.  Radomyos Matjiur (Thailand)          1:02.36         
38.  Matti Mattsson (Finland)             1:02.45         
39.  Martin Melconian (Uruguay)           1:02.67         
40.  Julian Fletcher (Bermuda)            1:02.73         
41.  Edgar Crespo (Panama)                1:02.78         
42.  Tomas Klobucnik (Slovakia)           1:02.93         
43.  Benjamin Schulte (Guam)              1:03.29         
44.  Dustin Tynes (Bahamas)               1:03.71         
45.  Amini Fonua (Tonga)                  1:06.40         
46.  Corey Ollivierre (Grenada)           1:08.68

