版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 7日 星期日 09:18 BJT

Olympics-Swimming-Men's 400m individual medley final results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 400m individual medley final result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1. Kosuke Hagino (Japan)            4 minutes 6.05 seconds 
2. Chase Kalisz (U.S.)              4:06.75                
3. Daiya Seto (Japan)               4:09.71                
4. Max Litchfield (Britain)         4:11.62                
5. Jay Litherland (U.S.)            4:11.68                
6. Thomas Fraser-Holmes (Australia) 4:11.90                
7. Travis Mahoney (Australia)       4:15.48                
8. Joan Lluis Pons (Spain)          4:16.58

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐