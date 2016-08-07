版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 7日 星期日 09:38 BJT

Olympics-Swimming-Men's 400m freestyle final results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 400m freestyle final result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1. Mack Horton (Australia)  3 minutes 41.55 seconds 
2. Sun Yang (China)         3:41.68                 
3. Gabriele Detti (Italy)   3:43.49                 
4. Conor Dwyer (U.S.)       3:44.01                 
5. Connor Jaeger (U.S.)     3:44.16                 
6. James Guy (Britain)      3:44.68                 
7. David McKeon (Australia) 3:45.28                 
8. Jordan Pothain (France)  3:49.07

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐