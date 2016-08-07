版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 7日 星期日 10:25 BJT

Olympics-Swimming-Men's 100m breaststroke semifinal results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 100m breaststroke semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.  Adam Peaty (Britain)                 57.62 seconds Q 
2.  Cody Miller (U.S.)                   59.05 Q         
3.  Cameron van der Burgh (South Africa) 59.21 Q         
4.  Yasuhiro Koseki (Japan)              59.23 Q         
5.  Kevin Cordes (U.S.)                  59.33 Q         
6.  Felipe Franca Da Silva (Brazil)      59.35 Q         
7.  Joao Gomes Jr (Brazil)               59.40 Q         
8.  Dmitriy Balandin (Kazakhstan)        59.45 Q         
9.  Jake Packard (Australia)             59.48           
10. Giedrius Titenis (Lithuania)         59.80           
11. Ross Murdoch (Britain)               1:00.05         
12. Christian Vom Lehn (Germany)         1:00.23         
13. Li Xiang (China)                     1:00.25         
14. Vsevolod Zanko (Russia)              1:00.39         
15. Glenn Snyders (New Zealand)          1:00.50         
16. Jorge Murillo (Colombia)             1:00.81

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐