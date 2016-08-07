Olympics-Swimming-Men's 200m freestyle heats results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 200m freestyle heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 1. Sun Yang (China) 1 minute 45.75 seconds Q 2. Paul Biedermann (Germany) 1:45.78 Q 3. Chad Le Clos (South Africa) 1:45.89 Q 4. Conor Dwyer (U.S.) 1:45.95 Q 5. Townley Haas (U.S.) 1:46.13 Q 5. James Guy (Britain) 1:46.13 Q 7. Kosuke Hagino (Japan) 1:46.19 Q 8. Sebastiaan Verschuren (Netherlands) 1:46.32 Q 9. Thomas Fraser-Holmes (Australia) 1:46.49 Q 10. Velimir Stjepanovic (Serbia) 1:46.64 Q 11. Jeremy Stravius (France) 1:46.67 Q 12. Dominik Kozma (Hungary) 1:46.68 Q 13. Devon Myles Brown (South Africa) 1:46.78 Q 14. Cristian Quintero (Venezuela) 1:47.02 Q 15. Kacper Majchrzak (Poland) 1:47.12 Q 16. Aleksandr Krasnykh (Russia) 1:47.15 Q 17. Glenn Surgeloose (Belgium) 1:47.19 18. Felix Auboeck (Austria) 1:47.24 19. Yannick Agnel (France) 1:47.35 20. Matthew Stanley (New Zealand) 1:47.37 21. Matias Koski (Finland) 1:47.40 22. Federico Grabich (Argentina) 1:47.41 23. Andrea D'Arrigo (Italy) 1:47.46 24. Marwan El Kamash (Egypt) 1:47.52 25. Joao De Lucca (Brazil) 1:47.63 26. Welson Sim (Malaysia) 1:47.67 27. Dion Dreesens (Netherlands) 1:47.76 28. Christoph Fildebrandt (Germany) 1:47.81 29. Park Taehwan (Korea) 1:48.06 30. David McKeon (Australia) 1:48.38 31. Khader Baqleh (Jordan) 1:48.42 32. Shang Keyuan (China) 1:48.46 33. Marco Belotti (Italy) 1:48.71 34. Alexei Sancov (Moldova) 1:48.85 35. Cameron Kurle (Britain) 1:49.08 36. Nikita Lobintsev (Russia) 1:49.35 37. Peter Bernek (Hungary) 1:49.73 38. Alexandre Haldemann (Switzerland) 1:49.94 39. Anze Tavcar (Slovenia) 1:49.96 40. Henrik Christiansen (Norway) 1:50.09 41. Quy Phuoc Hoang (Vietnam) 1:50.39 41. Ahmed Mathlouthi (Tunisia) 1:50.39 43. Marcelo Acosta (El Salvador) 1:51.46 44. Noah Mascoll-Gomes (Antigua and Barbuda) 1:53.16 45. Mikel Schreuders (Aruba) 1:55.10 46. Brandon Schuster (Samoa) 1:57.72 47. Ahmed Gebrel (Palestine) 1:59.71 . Nicolas Oliveira (Brazil) DNS
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.