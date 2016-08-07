版本:
Olympics-Swimming-Men's 200m freestyle heats results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 200m freestyle heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1.  Sun Yang (China)                         1 minute 45.75 seconds Q 
2.  Paul Biedermann (Germany)                1:45.78 Q                
3.  Chad Le Clos (South Africa)              1:45.89 Q                
4.  Conor Dwyer (U.S.)                       1:45.95 Q                
5.  Townley Haas (U.S.)                      1:46.13 Q                
5.  James Guy (Britain)                      1:46.13 Q                
7.  Kosuke Hagino (Japan)                    1:46.19 Q                
8.  Sebastiaan Verschuren (Netherlands)      1:46.32 Q                
9.  Thomas Fraser-Holmes (Australia)         1:46.49 Q                
10. Velimir Stjepanovic (Serbia)             1:46.64 Q                
11. Jeremy Stravius (France)                 1:46.67 Q                
12. Dominik Kozma (Hungary)                  1:46.68 Q                
13. Devon Myles Brown (South Africa)         1:46.78 Q                
14. Cristian Quintero (Venezuela)            1:47.02 Q                
15. Kacper Majchrzak (Poland)                1:47.12 Q                
16. Aleksandr Krasnykh (Russia)              1:47.15 Q                
17. Glenn Surgeloose (Belgium)               1:47.19                  
18. Felix Auboeck (Austria)                  1:47.24                  
19. Yannick Agnel (France)                   1:47.35                  
20. Matthew Stanley (New Zealand)            1:47.37                  
21. Matias Koski (Finland)                   1:47.40                  
22. Federico Grabich (Argentina)             1:47.41                  
23. Andrea D'Arrigo (Italy)                  1:47.46                  
24. Marwan El Kamash (Egypt)                 1:47.52                  
25. Joao De Lucca (Brazil)                   1:47.63                  
26. Welson Sim (Malaysia)                    1:47.67                  
27. Dion Dreesens (Netherlands)              1:47.76                  
28. Christoph Fildebrandt (Germany)          1:47.81                  
29. Park Taehwan (Korea)                     1:48.06                  
30. David McKeon (Australia)                 1:48.38                  
31. Khader Baqleh (Jordan)                   1:48.42                  
32. Shang Keyuan (China)                     1:48.46                  
33. Marco Belotti (Italy)                    1:48.71                  
34. Alexei Sancov (Moldova)                  1:48.85                  
35. Cameron Kurle (Britain)                  1:49.08                  
36. Nikita Lobintsev (Russia)                1:49.35                  
37. Peter Bernek (Hungary)                   1:49.73                  
38. Alexandre Haldemann (Switzerland)        1:49.94                  
39. Anze Tavcar (Slovenia)                   1:49.96                  
40. Henrik Christiansen (Norway)             1:50.09                  
41. Quy Phuoc Hoang (Vietnam)                1:50.39                  
41. Ahmed Mathlouthi (Tunisia)               1:50.39                  
43. Marcelo Acosta (El Salvador)             1:51.46                  
44. Noah Mascoll-Gomes (Antigua and Barbuda) 1:53.16                  
45. Mikel Schreuders (Aruba)                 1:55.10                  
46. Brandon Schuster (Samoa)                 1:57.72                  
47. Ahmed Gebrel (Palestine)                 1:59.71                  
.   Nicolas Oliveira (Brazil)                DNS

