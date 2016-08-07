版本:
Olympics-Swimming-Men's 100m backstroke heats results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 100m backstroke heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1.  Camille Lacourt (France)               52.96 seconds Q 
2.  Xu Jiayu (China)                       53.01 Q         
3.  Mitch Larkin (Australia)               53.04 Q         
4.  Ryan Murphy (U.S.)                     53.06 Q         
5.  David Plummer (U.S.)                   53.19 Q         
6.  Evgeny Rylov (Russia)                  53.25 Q         
7.  Josh Beaver (Australia)                53.47 Q         
8.  Ryosuke Irie (Japan)                   53.49 Q         
9.  Robert Glinta (Romania)                53.51 Q         
10. Chris Walker-Hebborn (Britain)         53.54 Q         
11. Grigory Tarasevich (Russia)            53.65 Q         
12. Christopher Reid (South Africa)        53.68 Q         
13. Guilherme Guido (Brazil)               53.80 Q         
14. Shane Ryan (Ireland)                   53.85 Q         
15. Jan-Philip Glania (Germany)            53.87 Q         
16. Corey Main (New Zealand)               53.99 Q         
17. Javier Acevedo (Canada)                54.11           
18. Apostolos Christou (Greece)            54.12           
19. Junya Hasegawa (Japan)                 54.17           
20. Hugo Gonzalez (Spain)                  54.18           
21. Li Guangyuan (China)                   54.36           
22. Zheng Wen Quah (Singapore)             54.38           
23. Radoslaw Kawecki (Poland)              54.39           
24. Danas Rapsys (Lithuania)               54.40           
25. Gabor Balog (Hungary)                  54.48           
26. Tomasz Polewka (Poland)                54.52           
27. Yakov-Yan Toumarkin (Israel)           54.66           
28. Simone Sabbioni (Italy)                54.91           
29. Mikita Tsmyh (Belarus)                 54.97           
30. Won Youngjun (Korea)                   55.05           
31. Albert Subirats (Venezuela)            55.44           
32. Viktar Staselovich (Belarus)           55.68           
33. Merdan Atayev (Turkmenistan)           56.34           
34. Timothy Wynter (Jamaica)               57.20           
35. David Van Der Colff (Botswana)         57.77           
36. Driss Lahrichi (Morocco)               58.01           
37. Yaaqoub Alsaadi (United Arab Emirates) 59.58           
38. Hamdan Bayusuf (Kenya)                 1:00.28         
39. Noah Al-Khulaifi (Qatar)               1:07.47

