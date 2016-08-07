Olympics-Swimming-Men's 100m backstroke heats results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 100m backstroke heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 1. Camille Lacourt (France) 52.96 seconds Q 2. Xu Jiayu (China) 53.01 Q 3. Mitch Larkin (Australia) 53.04 Q 4. Ryan Murphy (U.S.) 53.06 Q 5. David Plummer (U.S.) 53.19 Q 6. Evgeny Rylov (Russia) 53.25 Q 7. Josh Beaver (Australia) 53.47 Q 8. Ryosuke Irie (Japan) 53.49 Q 9. Robert Glinta (Romania) 53.51 Q 10. Chris Walker-Hebborn (Britain) 53.54 Q 11. Grigory Tarasevich (Russia) 53.65 Q 12. Christopher Reid (South Africa) 53.68 Q 13. Guilherme Guido (Brazil) 53.80 Q 14. Shane Ryan (Ireland) 53.85 Q 15. Jan-Philip Glania (Germany) 53.87 Q 16. Corey Main (New Zealand) 53.99 Q 17. Javier Acevedo (Canada) 54.11 18. Apostolos Christou (Greece) 54.12 19. Junya Hasegawa (Japan) 54.17 20. Hugo Gonzalez (Spain) 54.18 21. Li Guangyuan (China) 54.36 22. Zheng Wen Quah (Singapore) 54.38 23. Radoslaw Kawecki (Poland) 54.39 24. Danas Rapsys (Lithuania) 54.40 25. Gabor Balog (Hungary) 54.48 26. Tomasz Polewka (Poland) 54.52 27. Yakov-Yan Toumarkin (Israel) 54.66 28. Simone Sabbioni (Italy) 54.91 29. Mikita Tsmyh (Belarus) 54.97 30. Won Youngjun (Korea) 55.05 31. Albert Subirats (Venezuela) 55.44 32. Viktar Staselovich (Belarus) 55.68 33. Merdan Atayev (Turkmenistan) 56.34 34. Timothy Wynter (Jamaica) 57.20 35. David Van Der Colff (Botswana) 57.77 36. Driss Lahrichi (Morocco) 58.01 37. Yaaqoub Alsaadi (United Arab Emirates) 59.58 38. Hamdan Bayusuf (Kenya) 1:00.28 39. Noah Al-Khulaifi (Qatar) 1:07.47
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.