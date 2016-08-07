Olympics-Swimming-Men's 4 x 100m freestyle relay heats results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 4 x 100m freestyle relay heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 1. Russia Andrey Grechin/Aleksandr Popkov/Danila Izotov/Alexander Sukhorukov 3 minutes 12.04 seconds Q 2. U.S. Jimmy Feigen/Ryan Held/Blake Pieroni/Anthony Ervin 3:12.38 Q 3. Australia James Magnussen/Kyle Chalmers/James Roberts/Matthew Abood 3:12.65 Q 4. France Clement Mignon/William Meynard/Fabien Gilot/Mehdy Metella 3:13.27 Q 5. Canada Santo Condorelli/Yuri Kisil/Markus Thormeyer/Evan Van Moerkerke 3:14.06 Q 5. Brazil Marcelo Chierighini/Nicolas Oliveira/Gabriel Santos/Matheus Santana 3:14.06 Q 7. Belgium Dieter Dekoninck/Jasper Aerents/Glenn Surgeloose/Pieter Timmers 3:14.16 Q 8. Japan Katsumi Nakamura/Shinri Shioura/Kenji Kobase/Junya Koga 3:14.17 Q 9. Italy Luca Dotto/Marco Orsi/Michele Santucci/Luca Leonardi 3:14.22 10. Greece Odyssefs Meladinis/Kristian Gkolomeev/Christos Katrantzis/Apostolos Christou 3:14.62 11. Germany Steffen Deibler/Bjoern Hornikel/Philipp Wolf/Damian Wierling 3:14.97 12. Hungary Dominik Kozma/Richard Bohus/Krisztian Takacs/Peter Holoda 3:15.21 13. Poland Pawel Korzeniowski/Kacper Majchrzak/Jan Switkowski/Konrad Czerniak 3:15.52 14. Spain Markel Alberdi/Miguel Ortiz-Canavate/Aitor Martinez/Bruno Ortiz-Canavate 3:16.71 15. Romania Marius Radu/Daniel Macovei/Alin Coste/Norbert Trandafir 3:17.03 . China He Jianbin/Lin Yongqing/Ning Zetao/Yu Hexin DSQ
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.