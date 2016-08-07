版本:
Olympics-Swimming-Men's 4 x 100m freestyle relay heats results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 4 x 100m freestyle relay heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1.  Russia
Andrey Grechin/Aleksandr Popkov/Danila Izotov/Alexander Sukhorukov           3 minutes 12.04 seconds Q 
2.  U.S.
Jimmy Feigen/Ryan Held/Blake Pieroni/Anthony Ervin                             3:12.38 Q                 
3.  Australia
James Magnussen/Kyle Chalmers/James Roberts/Matthew Abood                 3:12.65 Q                 
4.  France
Clement Mignon/William Meynard/Fabien Gilot/Mehdy Metella                    3:13.27 Q                 
5.  Canada
Santo Condorelli/Yuri Kisil/Markus Thormeyer/Evan Van Moerkerke              3:14.06 Q                 
5.  Brazil
Marcelo Chierighini/Nicolas Oliveira/Gabriel Santos/Matheus Santana          3:14.06 Q                 
7.  Belgium
Dieter Dekoninck/Jasper Aerents/Glenn Surgeloose/Pieter Timmers             3:14.16 Q                 
8.  Japan
Katsumi Nakamura/Shinri Shioura/Kenji Kobase/Junya Koga                       3:14.17 Q                 
9.  Italy
Luca Dotto/Marco Orsi/Michele Santucci/Luca Leonardi                          3:14.22                   
10. Greece
Odyssefs Meladinis/Kristian Gkolomeev/Christos Katrantzis/Apostolos Christou 3:14.62                   
11. Germany
Steffen Deibler/Bjoern Hornikel/Philipp Wolf/Damian Wierling                3:14.97                   
12. Hungary
Dominik Kozma/Richard Bohus/Krisztian Takacs/Peter Holoda                   3:15.21                   
13. Poland
Pawel Korzeniowski/Kacper Majchrzak/Jan Switkowski/Konrad Czerniak           3:15.52                   
14. Spain
Markel Alberdi/Miguel Ortiz-Canavate/Aitor Martinez/Bruno Ortiz-Canavate      3:16.71                   
15. Romania
Marius Radu/Daniel Macovei/Alin Coste/Norbert Trandafir                     3:17.03                   
.   China
He Jianbin/Lin Yongqing/Ning Zetao/Yu Hexin                                   DSQ

