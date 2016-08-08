版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 09:24 BJT

Olympics-Swimming-Men's 200m freestyle semifinal results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 200m freestyle semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1.  Sun Yang (China)                    1 minute 44.63 seconds Q 
2.  Kosuke Hagino (Japan)               1:45.45 Q                
3.  Conor Dwyer (U.S.)                  1:45.55 Q                
4.  Paul Biedermann (Germany)           1:45.69 Q                
4.  Aleksandr Krasnykh (Russia)         1:45.69 Q                
6.  Townley Haas (U.S.)                 1:45.92 Q                
7.  Chad Le Clos (South Africa)         1:45.94 Q                
8.  James Guy (Britain)                 1:46.23 Q                
9.  Thomas Fraser-Holmes (Australia)    1:46.24                  
10. Kacper Majchrzak (Poland)           1:46.30                  
11. Sebastiaan Verschuren (Netherlands) 1:46.34                  
12. Devon Myles Brown (South Africa)    1:46.57                  
13. Velimir Stjepanovic (Serbia)        1:47.28                  
14. Glenn Surgeloose (Belgium)          1:47.36                  
15. Dominik Kozma (Hungary)             1:47.53                  
16. Cristian Quintero (Venezuela)       1:48.00

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐