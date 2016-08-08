版本:
Olympics-Swimming-Men's 100m breaststroke final results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 100m breaststroke final result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1. Adam Peaty (Britain)                 57.13 seconds WR 
2. Cameron van der Burgh (South Africa) 58.69            
3. Cody Miller (U.S.)                   58.87            
4. Kevin Cordes (U.S.)                  59.22            
5. Joao Gomes Jr (Brazil)               59.31            
6. Yasuhiro Koseki (Japan)              59.37            
7. Felipe Franca Da Silva (Brazil)      59.38            
8. Dmitriy Balandin (Kazakhstan)        59.95

