中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 10:23 BJT

Olympics-Swimming-Men's 100m backstroke semifinal results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 100m backstroke semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1.  Ryan Murphy (U.S.)              52.49 seconds Q 
2.  David Plummer (U.S.)            52.50 Q         
3.  Mitch Larkin (Australia)        52.70 Q         
4.  Camille Lacourt (France)        52.72 Q         
5.  Xu Jiayu (China)                52.73 Q         
6.  Evgeny Rylov (Russia)           52.84 Q         
7.  Ryosuke Irie (Japan)            53.21 Q         
8.  Robert Glinta (Romania)         53.34 Q         
9.  Grigory Tarasevich (Russia)     53.46           
10. Christopher Reid (South Africa) 53.70           
11. Chris Walker-Hebborn (Britain)  53.75           
12. Jan-Philip Glania (Germany)     53.94           
13. Josh Beaver (Australia)         53.95           
14. Guilherme Guido (Brazil)        54.16           
15. Corey Main (New Zealand)        54.29           
16. Shane Ryan (Ireland)            54.40

