版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 10:59 BJT

Olympics-Swimming-Men's 4 x 100m freestyle relay final results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 4 x 100m freestyle relay final result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1. U.S.
Caeleb Dressel/Michael Phelps/Ryan Held/Nathan Adrian                 3 minutes 9.92 seconds 
2. France
Mehdy Metella/Fabien Gilot/Florent Manaudou/Jeremy Stravius         3:10.53                
3. Australia
James Roberts/Kyle Chalmers/James Magnussen/Cameron McEvoy       3:11.37                
4. Russia
Andrey Grechin/Danila Izotov/Vladimir Morozov/Alexander Sukhorukov  3:11.64                
5. Brazil
Marcelo Chierighini/Nicolas Oliveira/Gabriel Santos/Joao De Lucca   3:13.21                
6. Belgium
Glenn Surgeloose/Jasper Aerents/Emmanuel Vanluchene/Pieter Timmers 3:13.57                
7. Canada
Santo Condorelli/Yuri Kisil/Markus Thormeyer/Evan Van Moerkerke     3:14.35                
8. Japan
Katsumi Nakamura/Shinri Shioura/Kenji Kobase/Junya Koga              3:14.48

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐