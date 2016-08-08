Olympics-Swimming-Men's 4 x 100m freestyle relay final results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 4 x 100m freestyle relay final result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 1. U.S. Caeleb Dressel/Michael Phelps/Ryan Held/Nathan Adrian 3 minutes 9.92 seconds 2. France Mehdy Metella/Fabien Gilot/Florent Manaudou/Jeremy Stravius 3:10.53 3. Australia James Roberts/Kyle Chalmers/James Magnussen/Cameron McEvoy 3:11.37 4. Russia Andrey Grechin/Danila Izotov/Vladimir Morozov/Alexander Sukhorukov 3:11.64 5. Brazil Marcelo Chierighini/Nicolas Oliveira/Gabriel Santos/Joao De Lucca 3:13.21 6. Belgium Glenn Surgeloose/Jasper Aerents/Emmanuel Vanluchene/Pieter Timmers 3:13.57 7. Canada Santo Condorelli/Yuri Kisil/Markus Thormeyer/Evan Van Moerkerke 3:14.35 8. Japan Katsumi Nakamura/Shinri Shioura/Kenji Kobase/Junya Koga 3:14.48
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.