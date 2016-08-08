版本:
Olympics-Swimming-Men's 200m butterfly heats results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 200m butterfly heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
1.  Tamas Kenderesi (Hungary)         1 minute 54.73 seconds Q 
2.  Laszlo Cseh (Hungary)             1:55.14 Q                
3.  Chad Le Clos (South Africa)       1:55.57 Q                
4.  Grant Irvine (Australia)          1:55.64 Q                
5.  Michael Phelps (U.S.)             1:55.73 Q                
6.  Masato Sakai (Japan)              1:55.76 Q                
7.  Viktor Bromer (Denmark)           1:55.77 Q                
8.  Daiya Seto (Japan)                1:55.79 Q                
9.  Leonardo De Deus (Brazil)         1:55.98 Q                
10. Zheng Wen Quah (Singapore)        1:56.01 Q                
11. Evgeny Koptelov (Russia)          1:56.13 Q                
12. Kaio Almeida (Brazil)             1:56.45 Q                
13. Simon Sjoedin (Sweden)            1:56.46 Q                
14. Louis Croenen (Belgium)           1:56.48 Q                
15. Jonathan Gomez (Colombia)         1:56.65 Q                
16. Li Zhuhao (China)                 1:56.72 Q                
17. Jan Switkowski (Poland)           1:56.73                  
18. Stefanos Dimitriadis (Greece)     1:56.76                  
19. David Morgan (Australia)          1:56.81                  
20. Tom Shields (U.S.)                1:56.93                  
21. Carlos Peralta (Spain)            1:56.98                  
22. Robert Zbogar (Slovenia)          1:57.05                  
23. Sebastien Rousseau (South Africa) 1:57.33                  
24. Daniil Pakhomov (Russia)          1:57.36                  
25. Jordan Coelho (France)            1:58.62                  
26. Gal Nevo (Israel)                 1:58.64                  
27. Wu Yuhang (China)                 1:59.04                  
28. Sajan Prakash (India)             1:59.37                  
29. Bradlee Ashby (New Zealand)       2:01.22

