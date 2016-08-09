版本:
Olympics-Swimming-Men's 200m freestyle final results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 200m freestyle final result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
1. Sun Yang (China)            1 minute 44.65 seconds 
2. Chad Le Clos (South Africa) 1:45.20                
3. Conor Dwyer (U.S.)          1:45.23                
4. James Guy (Britain)         1:45.49                
5. Townley Haas (U.S.)         1:45.58                
6. Paul Biedermann (Germany)   1:45.84                
7. Kosuke Hagino (Japan)       1:45.90                
8. Aleksandr Krasnykh (Russia) 1:45.91

